Chesterfield swept the opposition aside at the start of the year before going on to lift the National League crown.
It’s naturally been tougher in League Two but Spireites have given a great account of themselves.
It was a year of magnificent support with the town getting firmly behind the club.
Here we look at just some of the fans who have watched Spireites, with games including Maidenhead United, Southend United, Borehamwood, Notts County and Chelthenham amongst others.
Take a look and see who you know.
Get the latest Spireites news on our website.
1 / 13
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.