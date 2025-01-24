Chesterfield swept the opposition aside at the start of the year before going on to lift the National League crown.

It’s naturally been tougher in League Two but Spireites have given a great account of themselves.

It was a year of magnificent support with the town getting firmly behind the club.

Here we look at just some of the fans who have watched Spireites, with games including Maidenhead United, Southend United, Borehamwood, Notts County and Chelthenham amongst others.

Take a look and see who you know.

All smiles before the Cheltenham game Chesterfield fans watched their side held to a home draw against Cheltenham.

Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season.

