Chesterfield retro: 50 great pictures of Spireites fans enjoying a year to remember

Published 13th Nov 2024, 08:21 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 09:26 BST
It was a brilliant 2024 for Spireites.

Chesterfield swept the opposition aside at the start of the year before going on to lift the National League crown.

It’s naturally been tougher in League Two but Spireites have given a great account of themselves.

It was a year of magnificent support with the town getting firmly behind the club.

Here we look at just some of the fans who have watched Spireites, with games including Maidenhead United, Southend United, Borehamwood, Notts County and Chelthenham amongst others.

Take a look and see who you know.

Chesterfield fans watched their side held to a home draw against Cheltenham.

1. All smiles before the Cheltenham game

Chesterfield fans watched their side held to a home draw against Cheltenham. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season.

2. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season.

3. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield fans watch the 3-0 win over Southend United.

4. Spireites 3 Southend United 0

Chesterfield fans watch the 3-0 win over Southend United. Photo: Jason Chadwick

