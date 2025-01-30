They were certainly tough years that won’t live long in the memory for the Spireites faitfhul.

But they were years where the fans stuck with the club through some hard times before the jourmey back to the EFL began.

The first of these images shows some of the fans who were at Meadow Lane when Spireites were beaten 3-0 on Feb 1 2020 in a National League fixture.

The second set of pictures head back to the FA Trophy first round defeat to the Magpies on 14 December 2019 when former favourite Kristian Dennis hit the winner to send County through to the next round.

And we also feature some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw at fellow Bromley in March 2019 and a home game with Ebbsfleet in February 2020.

1 . Notts County v Spireites Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

