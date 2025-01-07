Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield are reportedly closing in on signing former Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old’s contract expired last summer but, such is his popularity, the Premier League Tractor Boys allowed him to return to the club in pre-season to continue his rehabilitation from groin surgery.

Donacien played under Paul Cook at Ipswich when he was manager there, with the Spireites boss previously saying: “He's a great bloke and he is very popular both with the other lads in the dressing room, and the staff and supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donacien played a big part in Ipswich winning promotion to the Championship in 2022, making 43 appearances in that season, but was limited to only a handful of outings the following campaign as they won promotion to the Premier League due to his groin problem. As well as his success in Suffolk, he has experience of League Two, winning the division with Accrington Stanley in 2018.

Janoi Donacien of Ipswich Town. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

He is apparently versatile and can play anywhere across the back four and has been capped four times by Saint Lucia. If the deal goes through, he will depart Ipswich having made 127 appearances for them since joining in 2018.

Donacien came through the ranks at Aston Villa and had loan stints at Tranmere Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Newport County earlier in his career.

According to this report, Chesterfield are ‘close’ to adding him to their ranks on a deal until the end of the season.