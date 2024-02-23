Chesterfield remaining 'focused' as they close in on promotion to EFL
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites are 19 points clear with a game in hand on second-placed Bromley with 13 matches remaining.
Bromley beat Town 4-3 last weekend but then the Ravens threw away a two-goal lead to draw against Dagenham and Redbridge in midweek. The Blues were not in action because their fixture at Halifax was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “We were all out watching certain games but when you get back in the car you have the radio on and looking at your phone to see the scores come in.
"We are 19 points clear with a game in hand so it is a good position to be in. Whether we were 25 points clear or three points clear, our approach would not change, the way the manager wants everyone to work would not change in the slightest. Whatever the points gap at the top, we maintain the same focus and professionalism that we have all season.”
Chesterfield need just six wins, possibly fewer, to secure promotion. But the message remains that no one is getting carried away.
Webb said: "We will get excited if and when it was to happen. Football changes ever so quickly and in our last two games we have drawn one and lost one and people are saying it is a bit of a blip, we tend to differ, but what we want to do is put those sorts of arguments to bed by getting back on the winning train again and that only happens if we turn up.
“I don’t think anybody would have thought we would in this position in terms of the amount of points clear. If there are four five games to go and we uncatchable then we are celebrating already.”
He added: "It would be lovely to win the league sooner rather than later, of course you want to get things done, but I think the game at Bromley that teams keep pushing us, they want to beat us, they want to knock us off the top of the table. That will only happen if we take our foot off the gas, and I don’t think we have taken our foot off the gas at the minute, we have had a couple of results that we didn’t want, and it is time to put that right tomorrow against Rochdale.”