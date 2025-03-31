Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield will aim to get Vontae Daley-Campbell up to speed after the defender was registered in the squad.

The right-back has not played since October after having an operation on his hamstring but he has since featured in a couple of reserve matches. He was initially left out of the 22-man squad list submitted to the English Football League after the January transfer window but long-term injuries to Ryheem Sheckleford and Janoi Donacien means he is needed.

The former Arsenal youth product has now been registered and many fans were wondering whether he would play against Barrow last Saturday but he was not included in the matchday 18 and Liam Mandeville continued to fill in at right-back.

"The gaffer wants him to probably up the fitness levels now,” Danny Webb told the DT after the win at Barrow. “He has gone from not playing at all to being involved in maybe a reserve game next week.”

Daley-Campbell signed a one-year contract, with an option for a further year, after impressing on trial in the summer. The former England youth international has also had spells at Leicester City, Cardiff City and Dundee but has only played a handful of appearances in total.

The full-back impressed in the early part of the season with his pace, strength and power but he suffered a hamstring injury against Morecambe at the end of October and he has not played since. It was initially only thought to be a short-term issue but it has led him to missing most of the season. But with Sheckleford and Donacien ruled out for the remainder of the campaign he may get his chance in the coming weeks.