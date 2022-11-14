The goals at Plainmoor on Saturday came from Jamie Grimes, Darren Oldaker, Bailey Clements, Jesurun Uchegbulam and Kabongo Tshimanga.

Here are some of the big talking points from the game…

GOOD HIDING

Bailey Clements scored his first Chesterfield goal on Saturday.

The Spireites threatened to record a big victory in the early part of the season but it never materialised. But in Devon they showed a ruthless edge that put the Gulls to the sword after the break. Promotion rivals Notts County and Wrexham have both handed out a hammering or two this season so it was pleasing for Town to join them in securing a handsome victory. You don’t get any extra points but it sends out a message to the rest of the division and who knows how important goal difference could be come May. This win also included five different scorers and means Chesterfield have now bagged in all 19 games this season.

CHIPPING AWAY

There is still a bit of gap to the top two but the Blues are now seven unbeaten in all competitions and are looking much-improved defensively. Leaders Notts County are seven points in front, while Wrexham are six ahead, but Paul Cook’s men do have a game in hand on both of them. All Town can do is concentrate on themselves and keep chipping away at the points margin. If they can stay in touch then a lot could hinge on the trip to Wrexham in December and the visit of Notts in January. A win against Solihull Moors on Saturday will take Chesterfield 10 points clear of last season’s play-off finalists and still have a game in hand so there is an opportunity to create some breathing space this weekend.

BRILLIANT BAILEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t have been the only one who thought Branden Horton, who had started every league game, would come back into the side after serving his one-match suspension. But Clements, who scored his first goal for the club on Saturday and collected an assist, has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and deserves to keep his place at the moment. Chesterfield have won all four matches that he has started this season.

MAGIC MIKE

It is not a coincidence that Mike Jones has started all of the last seven unbeaten games. Others around him will make the headlines but it is his ‘dirty work’ that allows them to shine. On Saturday he completed 36 out of 40 passes, won 14 out of 18 duels and made nine interceptions. He is one of the first names on the teamsheet now.

A LONG TIME

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Chesterfield’s biggest away win in the league since October 2008 when they thrashed Exeter City 6-1 in League Two. There have been some other memorable victories along the way such as beating Shrewsbury Town 7-1 in 2016, Barnet 6-0 in 2020 and Colchester United 6-0 in 2015, but all of those were on home soil. There was also a 6-0 away win at Braintree Town in 2014 but that was in the FA Cup.

TEAM