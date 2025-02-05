Kyle McFadzean signed for Chesterfield last month.

Chesterfield have received some slightly better news on the injury suffered by new signing Kyle McFadzean.

The centre-back signed on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers after his contract was mutually terminated last month. The 37-year-old, who joined on a deal until the end of the season, impressed in his first two appearances before he hobbled off with a knee injury.

At first it was thought the defender could miss the rest of the season but it has now emerged that, after seeing a specialist, he could be back in five or six weeks, according to assistant manager Danny Webb.

Although it is still a long period of time, it means McFadzean could return for the run-in as Chesterfield push for the play-offs.

"We have had some good news with McFadzean, he will hopefully only be five to six weeks as opposed to two or three months which is great news,” Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield on Wednesday.

Fellow defender Janoi Donacien has missed the last two games with a tight groin but he could be involved against Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night.

Paul Cook remained tight-lipped on Jack Sparkes (ankle) so it remains to be seen whether he can feature tomorrow evening.