Premier League and EFL sides had until 11pm on Thursday to make any additions to see them through until the end of the season.

With the Spireites having such a wonderful season, many supporters will have been wondering if there were any late attempts to prise some of their players away, but thankfully that was not the case.

National League clubs have until towards the end of March to add to their squad. They can still sign players from the EFL but not the other way round.

Chesterfield are 16 points clear at the top of the table.

Asked if there were any late bids, coach Danny Webb said: "No. All our players seem happy, they are all part of something that is going in the right direction. We have got a packed out stadium every week with a town that is very passionate about the football club and the players that are representing them. So I don’t think our players would really want to go anywhere at the moment. I wouldn’t if I was them. We are all on the same page, we are all trying to achieve something and long may that continue.”

Other clubs near the top like Bromley and Barnet have brought in some new players in the last couple of days, but Chesterfield did their business last summer and it has proved to be shrewd.

Webb said: "It shows we are in a good place where we are not having to scramble around. That is also due to the fact that we have not had crippling injuries, we have got a couple out which is disappointing, but the light is at the end of the tunnel for those specific lads.

