Chesterfield ready for tough test at promotion rivals MK Dons

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: A general view inside the stadium before the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and AFC Wimbledon at Stadium mk on November 03, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images) : Chesterfield face one of the toughest games of the season when they head to MK Dons tonight.

Spireites will face a big test of their promotion ambitions tonight when they travel to MK Dons.

They go into the game depleted after suffering three more injuries during the FA Cup defeat at Exeter, with Paddy Madden, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs all picking up

The Dons, who have not kicked a ball in anger since November 16, are the form team of the league having won their last five games under new manager Scott Lindsey.

Spireites are currently two places behind MK in the table and will jump back into the play-off places with victory.

The sides have not crossed paths since 2017 when they drew 0-0 on January 2 in Derbyshire. But Chesterfield have won on their last four trip to MK1, including in both of the bizarre FA Cup games between the sides in 2016 when the Spireites were deemed to have played an ineligible player in their 1-0 win over Dons, and the game had to be replayed only for the same result.

In 14 previous meetings, Dons have won four, while Chesterfield have won five, with five draws. Dons’ last win came in August 2014 thanks to a Benik Afobe goal at the Proact Stadium, while their last win at Stadium MK came in the emphatic 6-2 win in August 2011.

Dons legend Will Grigg netted 25 goals for Chesterfield last season, and so far has seven to his name this term in the league and ten in total, as does strike partner James Berry. Ex-Dons loanee Ryan Colclough also lines up for Chesterfield on a regular basis while Dons defender Laurence Maguire left the Proact Stadium this summer to make the move to Milton Keynes.

Referee Carl Brook will take charge of the game. In his 15 games this season, he has shown 70 yellow cards and one red, awarding two penalties. In seven games in charge of MK Dons, they have won four, drawn one and lost two. His last game saw Dons emerge victorious against Gillingham at Stadium MK in January, winning 2-1. Chesterfield have only seen him twice, drawing once and losing once on his watch.

Alistair Nelson and Ryan Williams will run the lines with Fourth Official Jonathon Block.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 29/20 to win the game, with Chesterfield 13/8 and 12/5 the draw.