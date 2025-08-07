Chesterfield reach agreement to sign Canadian top-flight defender

Malik Owolabi-Belewu, pictured left.

Chesterfield have reached an agreement to sign defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back, 23, will join the Spireites on January 1 from Canadian Premier League side Forge FC upon the expiry of his contract. He was close to signing last January but a deal fell through due to a medical issue. But a move has been revisited and he will become a Town player at the start of 2026.

The London-born left-sided centre-half has been at Forge FC for the last three years, helping them to win two league titles. He has made more than 70 appearances in that time, scoring three goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Forge FC website, he is described as ‘consistent’ and having a ‘reliable presence’. They also say his ‘defensive prowess’ has played an ‘instrumental role’ in the team’s success.

The Spireites’ recruitment team has been looking overseas for players and Owolabi-Belewu follows striker Lee Bonis in joining from Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

Town have been searching for a left-sided centre-back, with Accrington Stanley’s Benn Ward linked, but Owolabi-Belewu is the man they have got through the door.

Before this announcement, Chesterfield had made nine summer signings. They return to league action away at Cheltenham Town this Saturday.