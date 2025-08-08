James Berry is back at Chesterfield.

Chesterfield have re-signed James Berry on a season loan from Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old joined The Chairboys, who were pushing for promotion to the Championship, in January for a fee but he made just three appearances and did not start a single game. The winger is now back at the Spireites for the 2025/2026 campaign.

Berry helped Town win the National League title in 2024 and his goals, assists and performances in the first-half of last season caught the eye of Wycombe, who were flying high in League One, but ended up losing in the play-offs to eventual winners Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival means Chesterfield have a plethora of attacking talent as they aim to win promotion, something manager Paul Cook has made no secret of.

The announcement was expected after he was spotted in the town earlier in the week. It remains to be seen whether he has joined in time to be included against Cheltenham Town on Saturday. It could be that with all the planning having been done on the training ground this week that he misses out.

Now it has been confirmed, it should mean there will be an outgoing in the coming days, with Bailey Hobson likely heading fot the exit door.

The Spireites said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of James Berry on a season-long loan from Wycombe Wanderers. Welcome back to Chesterfield, Bez.”

And Wycombe added: “Good luck to James Berry, who returns to former club Chesterfield on a season-long loan.”