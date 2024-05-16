Chesterfield re-sign former Arsenal midfielder after spell in Qatar
The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer and has penned a one-year deal with an option.
He was on loan from Arsenal during the 2022/2023 season but has been playing out in Qatar.
The Nigerian made 31 appearances for Town in his previous spell, including in the play-off final defeat at Wembley.
The central midfielder was a popular figure with the Blues fanbase for his energetic performances and driving runs forward.
He said: “It’s amazing. When the gaffer called me, I just said, ‘yeah. I want to come back’.
"I loved it here when I played here on loan and it’s just really good to be back. It just feels like home.”
Akinola becomes Chesterfield’s third summer signing already following the arrivals of Kane Drummond from Macclesfield and Paddy Madden from Stockport County.
