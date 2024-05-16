Tim Akinola has re-joined Chesterfield. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chesterfield have re-signed midfielder Tim Akinola.

The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer and has penned a one-year deal with an option.

He was on loan from Arsenal during the 2022/2023 season but has been playing out in Qatar.

The Nigerian made 31 appearances for Town in his previous spell, including in the play-off final defeat at Wembley.

The central midfielder was a popular figure with the Blues fanbase for his energetic performances and driving runs forward.

He said: “It’s amazing. When the gaffer called me, I just said, ‘yeah. I want to come back’.

"I loved it here when I played here on loan and it’s just really good to be back. It just feels like home.”