Chesterfield raring to go for new season as Barrow come to town

Chesterfield are raring to go as they kick-off the new season against Barrow this weekend.

The Spireites host the Bluebirds on Saturday in front of what is likely to be a big crowd at the SMH Group Stadium. Town are one of the favourites to win promotion from League Two and they will want to get off to a positive start.

“It’s all about Barrow now,” assistant manager Danny Webb said. “Obviously we will watch them and look at their threats. I imagine we will have a full house and from the first minute the crowd will be expecting us to turn up, win, and not only win that game but win most of the games here this season and we can’t let them down. Barrow are not going to come here thinking they are probably going to get beat. Every club in this league has got an expectation of promotion especially because the play-offs go down to seventh place. Barrow will be a tough test.”

Chesterfield have made eight new signings and, on paper, the squad looks stronger than last season but the proof will be in the pudding.

“We are not going to know until down the line,” Webb continued. “That is the plan, obviously - that you have improved on last season. But it would be stupid and arrogant of me to say we are miles better than last season. I think we have got some very, very good players, a lot of lads who have been here for a few years and know how the gaffer works, and some new lads who are going to take a bit of time to understand how the team functions. Sometimes it is not until October or November that you start finding your rhythm. Obviously we won’t want it to be that late.”

Matt Dibley-Dias, Liam Mandeville and Paddy Madden are all back in training but it remains to be seen whether this Saturday will come too soon for them to be involved.