TV pundits felt that Chesterfield ‘ran out of steam’ in their late defeat to Watford.

The Spireites were 1-0 up with 15 minutes to go but two Hornets goals, including one in the 95th minute, meant they exited the FA Cup at the third round stage for the third year running.

Discussing the action on Match of the Day, former England midfielder, Jermaine Jenas, who was presenting the show, opened the analysis by saying: “It was a great effort from Chesterfield, they are flying high at the top of the National League, but they just ran out of steam in the game, didn’t they?”

Ex-Manchester City and QPR defender, Nedum Onuoha, agreed but was full of praise for the Spireites. He said: “They did. It was a shame because the way they approached this game was very positive. The way they attacked was great. They were finding spaces. They were always looking to break the lines, stretch the play, and they committed bodies forward. It is a sickener to concede in the last minute but from an attacking point I was really impressed and it shows why they are top of their division. The fact they wanted to play on the front-foot really affected Watford in how they wanted to play the game.”

Jermaine Jenas. Picture: Getty

Onuoha also said he was impressed with Ryheem Sheckleford and highlighted Joe Quigley’s clever play for the opener.

He explained: "I like this bit of movement from Quigley at the back post – a little come and go. That is how he found so much freedom in the box there.”

Watford ‘rode their luck’ in the first-half, Jenas continued, but they were a ‘completely different side’ in the second-half.

Former Wales and Swansea City centre-back, Ashley Williams, felt that Town should have been cautious in their approach in the latter stages.