Chesterfield have qualified for the knockout rounds of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The Spireites, who are back in the cup competition for the first time in six years, have made it through the group stage with a game to spare.

Their place in the last 32 was confirmed on Tuesday night after Grimsby Town’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City under-21s, with the Premier League youngsters winning 5-4 on penalties. Paul Cook’s men were not in action.

Chesterfield still have to host Grimsby on November 12 but the Mariners can no longer catch them no matter what the result.

Connor Cook scored the winner for Chesterfield against Lincoln City. Picture: Tina Jenner.

After beating Manchester City’s youths on penalties and then winning 1-0 away at Lincoln City, the Blues are top of Group G on five points, while Lincoln and City have three points, and they play each other next month to decide who advances.

With Chesterfield already through, youngsters Ashton Rinaldo, Connor Cook and Ali Mohiuddin could feature against Grimsby, having gained some experience from the competition in the previous two group fixtures. Rinaldo was the hero in the shootout against Manchester City, while Cook scored the winner against Lincoln.

Although the Mariners clash will be a bit of a dead-rubber, Chesterfield still need a win to guarantee top spot in the group.

And although the competition is not a priority this season, the Spireites know what it is like to taste success in this trophy, winning it back in 2012, and it does provide fans with a fantastic day out at Wembley.

Peterborough United are the current holders, after beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in last season’s final.

Chesterfield are in cup action this weekend as they host seventh-tier Horsham in the FA Cup first round before Accrington Stanley then visit seven days later in the league.