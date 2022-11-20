Joe Quigley headed the Spireites in front on 15 minutes from Jeff King’s free-kick before Bailey Clements pounced to volley in on 72 minutes.

Here are some of the big talking points from the game at the Technique Stadium on Saturday...

TWO-HORSE RACE

There has been some talk that it is only between Wrexham and Notts County for the National League title this season but that is not the case. Chesterfield are definitely in the mix at the moment and they can’t be ruled out. They are only six points behind leaders Wrexham, and trail second-placed Notts County by five, but the Spireites have a game in hand on both. They travel to the Racecourse Ground next month before hosting the Magpies in January.

Town won’t mind not being fancied, they can just go about their business quietly and keep chalking up the wins, and it could work in their favour. The fact they have got Paul Cook, a manager who knows what it takes to win a league title, will give everyone a lot of belief. Notts have the league’s top scorer in Macaulay Langstaff, Wrexham have the financial backing, but Chesterfield’s biggest strength is their boss.

ONE BAD WEEK

That is all the Blues have had this season. Seven days where they lost three on the bounce. Before that they went 10 unbeaten. And since those defeats they have responded by not losing in any of the last eight, winning seven of them, including five in a row. They have also won all of their last five at the Technique. They are keeping clean sheets and have scored in all 21 games this season. They are on fire.

GREAT WIN

Despite Solihull’s poor form and the fact they were taken to extra-time and penalties in midweek before this one, they are still a dangerous team and can beat anyone on their day. They got to the play-off final last season and they will more than likely be involved in the mix at the end of this campaign. But after a bit of a slow start in the first 10 minutes, Town were the better side and put them to the sword and deserved to win. That’s three really difficult opponents in Boreham Wood, Bromley and Solihull who have left Derbyshire with zero points in recent weeks.

CLEAN SHEETS

Chesterfield only managed three clean sheets in the first 13 games of the season, but they have racked up four shut-outs from the last eight. Ross Fitzsimons, who has played a big part in that improvement, is averaging a clean sheet every two games, with six from 12 appearances. The inclusions of Clements and Mike Jones have also been massive and the Spireites have not lost a game since they have started.

CONSISTENCY

Cook is most definitely not a ‘tinkerer’ when it comes to team selection and he has now named the same starting line-up for the last four matches. If they stay clear of injuries then that is unlikely to change because there is not a midweek game until the trip to Wrexham on December 13.

