The Spireites are battling to be promoted back to the Football League after being relegated in 2018.

Webb, who won promotion out of the National League with Leyton Orient in 2019, joined the club two years ago and as someone who lives in the town he is desperate to achieve success for the Blues fans.

“It would be the greatest achievement of my career,” Webb told the DT.

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“The promotion I had with Leyton Orient was fantastic for me because I had been part of the regime before which brought so many negative things to the football club. To get promotion back to the Football League at the second season of asking was a fantastic achievement.

“But here, and no disrespect to Leyton Orient because I had some wonderful times there, this would blow everything out of the water for me because a lot has gone on in the last few years in lots of different ways. Lots of people have had to go above and beyond, I would like to think I am one of them. From the staff, backroom staff, the trust, the supporters, everyone has gone through the mill a little bit.

“Especially after the poor run we were on, where everyone thought ‘oh no not again’ we are now in a position where if we win tomorrow, with Woking not playing, we go third and then it is all eyes on Wembley.”

Securing third spot would mean Chesterfield would be at home in a one-legged play-off semi-final. But anything below third would mean they would have to do it the hard way starting with a play-off eliminator and they would be away in the semi-final tie. There is a long way to go, but Webb admits he can’t help but dream about promotion at Wembley.

Perhaps a little emotional, Webb said: “We can talk the talk, but we have got to walk the walk, but it would mean so much to me, like I know it would the supporters. They have been here and supported this club longer than I have but on a personal view it would be fantastic and what a wonderful summer we would all have.

“You can’t help but fantasise sometimes about those images of that Wembley game if we got there, what it would mean and the celebrations. But you have got to do the graft first.”

Webb has made no secret in the past of his love for the club and understands what winning a single game of football means to the fans, never mind promotion.