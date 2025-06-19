Chesterfield promotion-winner Ash Palmer targets a return to the EFL after signing for York City

Ash Palmer has signed for York City after his departure from Chesterfield.

Ash Palmer is targeting another promotion to the EFL after signing for ambitious York City.

The centre-back, who played 29 times in Chesterfield’s 2023/24 title-winning season, has joined The Minstermen after his release from Spireites.

And he now hopes to use that experience to help push York back into the Football League.

“When I found out there was interest from York, it’s something that I was keen to get done,” Palmer told York City’s website during his unveiling.

“It ticked a lot of boxes for me: location, size of the club, fan base, stadium, ambitious owners, and a very good team that had a good year last season.

“I have been lucky enough to be part of something special with my last two clubs and think York has the potential to do the same. I think the club should be in the Football League, and I’m hoping to play my part in doing so.

"I think the team will be in a stronger place this season after missing out on promotion and will have learned valuable lessons and use that to be successful this season.

“Hopefully, I can use my personal experiences I’ve had to help the team through difficult moments in the season and go one better this season.”

Palmer joined Chesterfield in November 2022 from Stockport County and quickly became an important part of the defence as the Spireites made the National League play-off final.

A serious knee injury kept Palmer out for the majority of this campaign, however, his stellar performances in the last third of the season helped the Blues to the League Two play-offs.

Overall, the 32-year-old made 74 appearances and scored seven goals on his two-and-a-half year stint in North Derbyshire.