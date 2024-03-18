Chesterfield promotion state of play as Spireites close in on EFL return

Chesterfield are on the verge of securing the National League title and promotion to the Football League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Spireites need just one more point to officially rubberstamp top spot and their place in the EFL next season.

Realistically, it’s already done because Town are 24 points clear of second-placed Barnet, who can only get 24 points from their remaining eight matches, and Paul Cook’s men have a far superior goal difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blues would have been promoted on Saturday had they beaten Oldham Athletic because Barnet lost at Woking.

Most Popular
Paul Cook. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)Paul Cook. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Paul Cook. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Chesterfield could actually be promoted on Tuesday night without even playing if Barnet drop points at home to Eastleigh. Or they could clinch it on Wednesday evening when they travel to Halifax. And if all that fails, then they could do it at home to Boreham Wood this Saturday.

Town fans can watch the Barnet v Eastleigh match in the hospitality lounges (£1) and on the South Stand concourse (free) at the SMH Group Stadium. And the club will also be streaming the game at Halifax in the lounges (£7 which includes food).

Although the Spiretes did not win at Oldham they still bagged two more clubs records for most points in a season and away goals in a campaign.

Related topics:EFLBluesNational LeagueChesterfieldHalifaxWokingPaul CookEastleigh