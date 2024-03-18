Chesterfield promotion state of play as Spireites close in on EFL return
The Spireites need just one more point to officially rubberstamp top spot and their place in the EFL next season.
Realistically, it’s already done because Town are 24 points clear of second-placed Barnet, who can only get 24 points from their remaining eight matches, and Paul Cook’s men have a far superior goal difference.
The Blues would have been promoted on Saturday had they beaten Oldham Athletic because Barnet lost at Woking.
Chesterfield could actually be promoted on Tuesday night without even playing if Barnet drop points at home to Eastleigh. Or they could clinch it on Wednesday evening when they travel to Halifax. And if all that fails, then they could do it at home to Boreham Wood this Saturday.
Town fans can watch the Barnet v Eastleigh match in the hospitality lounges (£1) and on the South Stand concourse (free) at the SMH Group Stadium. And the club will also be streaming the game at Halifax in the lounges (£7 which includes food).
Although the Spiretes did not win at Oldham they still bagged two more clubs records for most points in a season and away goals in a campaign.