News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Chesterfield host Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.Chesterfield host Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.
Chesterfield host Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

Chesterfield predicted line-up for visit of Dagenham and Redbridge

Chesterfield take on in-form Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST

The Spireites are second in the table after two dramatic comeback wins against Hartlepool United and Aldershot Town.

The Daggers visit Derbyshire after winning three on the bounce, taking them to 11th.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up this weekend...

There's a few murmurings from some fans about giving Ryan Boot a chance between the sticks but I think Tyrer still has plenty of credit in the bank and there's no suggestion from the coaching staff that they are thinking of making a change.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

There's a few murmurings from some fans about giving Ryan Boot a chance between the sticks but I think Tyrer still has plenty of credit in the bank and there's no suggestion from the coaching staff that they are thinking of making a change. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Looked like he might have to come off at half-time against Aldershot after taking a whack but was able to continue until midway through the second-half. Tyrone Williams might get the nod if King is struggling.

2. Jeff King - RB

Looked like he might have to come off at half-time against Aldershot after taking a whack but was able to continue until midway through the second-half. Tyrone Williams might get the nod if King is struggling. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
His performances have been scrutinised in the last couple of weeks. Could Williams come back in? Maybe.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

His performances have been scrutinised in the last couple of weeks. Could Williams come back in? Maybe. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
He wants to chip in with five goals this season and he's already got two. Probably would like a clean sheet, though!

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

He wants to chip in with five goals this season and he's already got two. Probably would like a clean sheet, though! Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDagenhamRedbridgeDerbyshireHartlepool UnitedSpireitesAldershot TownBlues