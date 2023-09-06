Chesterfield take on in-form Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.
The Daggers visit Derbyshire after winning three on the bounce, taking them to 11th.
Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up this weekend...
1. Harry Tyrer - GK
There's a few murmurings from some fans about giving Ryan Boot a chance between the sticks but I think Tyrer still has plenty of credit in the bank and there's no suggestion from the coaching staff that they are thinking of making a change. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King - RB
Looked like he might have to come off at half-time against Aldershot after taking a whack but was able to continue until midway through the second-half. Tyrone Williams might get the nod if King is struggling. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer - CB
His performances have been scrutinised in the last couple of weeks. Could Williams come back in? Maybe. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
He wants to chip in with five goals this season and he's already got two. Probably would like a clean sheet, though! Photo: Tina Jenner