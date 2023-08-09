News you can trust since 1855
Liam Mandeville needs some work on his cartwheels! Picture: Tina JennerLiam Mandeville needs some work on his cartwheels! Picture: Tina Jenner
Chesterfield predicted line-up for trip to newly-promoted AFC Fylde

Chesterfield will be aiming to secure back-to-back wins when they travel to newly-promoted AFC Fylde on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST

The Spireites edged a classic against Dorking Wanderers on the opening day, while the Coasters, who won the National League North title last season, came from two goals down to draw against Maidenhead United despite having 10-men.

Some supporters have been calling for changes, but Paul Cook doesn’t tend to change a winning team, so it will be interesting to see what the selection is.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up at Mill Farm...

Made a couple of good saves last time out but he'll be hoping for more protection from those in front of him this weekend.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

Made a couple of good saves last time out but he'll be hoping for more protection from those in front of him this weekend. Photo: Alex Livesey

His selection over Jeff King against Dorking raised a few eyebrows from Spireites fans. Sheckleford didn't have his best game but I don't think he'll get dropped after just one outing.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB

His selection over Jeff King against Dorking raised a few eyebrows from Spireites fans. Sheckleford didn't have his best game but I don't think he'll get dropped after just one outing. Photo: Tina Jenner

Another one who could have done better against Wanderers. Ash Palmer is fully fit and was on the bench last week and will be breathing down his neck. But I think Williams will be given another chance.

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

Another one who could have done better against Wanderers. Ash Palmer is fully fit and was on the bench last week and will be breathing down his neck. But I think Williams will be given another chance. Photo: Pete Norton

The centre-back was a big threat from set-pieces against Dorking and he will be looking to improve on his two goals last season.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The centre-back was a big threat from set-pieces against Dorking and he will be looking to improve on his two goals last season. Photo: Tina Jenner

