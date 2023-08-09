Chesterfield predicted line-up for trip to newly-promoted AFC Fylde
Chesterfield will be aiming to secure back-to-back wins when they travel to newly-promoted AFC Fylde on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
The Spireites edged a classic against Dorking Wanderers on the opening day, while the Coasters, who won the National League North title last season, came from two goals down to draw against Maidenhead United despite having 10-men.
Some supporters have been calling for changes, but Paul Cook doesn’t tend to change a winning team, so it will be interesting to see what the selection is.
Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up at Mill Farm...
Page 1 of 4