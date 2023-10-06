News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield take on Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Chesterfield predicted line-up for trip to Boreham Wood

Chesterfield will be aiming to continue their nine-game unbeaten run when they head to Boreham Wood on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST

Let’s take a look at how the Spireites could line-up for this one...

Recorded his first home clean sheet in midweek. Ryan Boot could make his debut the following week in the FA Cup.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

Recorded his first home clean sheet in midweek. Ryan Boot could make his debut the following week in the FA Cup. Photo: Tina Jenner

Jeff King played really well against Bromley but I'm thinking Mandeville might return after having a rest. With it being an away game that may also be a factor.

2. Liam Mandeville - RB

Jeff King played really well against Bromley but I'm thinking Mandeville might return after having a rest. With it being an away game that may also be a factor. Photo: Tina Jenner

Tuesday night was his first start in seven and he was a rock. His physicality against a tough Boreham side could be key.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

Tuesday night was his first start in seven and he was a rock. His physicality against a tough Boreham side could be key. Photo: Tina Jenner

He has started the last 80 league games and there's no reason to think he won't make it 81.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

He has started the last 80 league games and there's no reason to think he won't make it 81. Photo: Tina Jenner

