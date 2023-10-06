Chesterfield will be aiming to continue their nine-game unbeaten run when they head to Boreham Wood on Saturday.
Let’s take a look at how the Spireites could line-up for this one...
1. Harry Tyrer - GK
Recorded his first home clean sheet in midweek. Ryan Boot could make his debut the following week in the FA Cup. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville - RB
Jeff King played really well against Bromley but I'm thinking Mandeville might return after having a rest. With it being an away game that may also be a factor. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer - CB
Tuesday night was his first start in seven and he was a rock. His physicality against a tough Boreham side could be key. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
He has started the last 80 league games and there's no reason to think he won't make it 81. Photo: Tina Jenner