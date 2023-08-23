News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's next game is away at Altrincham on Saturday.Chesterfield's next game is away at Altrincham on Saturday.
Chesterfield predicted line-up for trip to Altrincham

Chesterfield will be aiming to return to winning ways when they travel to Altrincham this weekend.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:03 BST

The two unbeaten teams clash this Saturday.

The Spireites have won three and drawn one so far, while the Robins have won one and drawn three.

Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up...

He won't want his wait for a clean sheet to go on much longer.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

He won't want his wait for a clean sheet to go on much longer. Photo: Alex Livesey

Ryheem Sheckleford was forced off at half-time against Oldham Athletic with a tight hamstring. If that's still the case, then King will no doubt come in. With two games in three days this bank holiday weekend, surely we will see King at some point anyway.

2. Jeff King - RB

Ryheem Sheckleford was forced off at half-time against Oldham Athletic with a tight hamstring. If that's still the case, then King will no doubt come in. With two games in three days this bank holiday weekend, surely we will see King at some point anyway. Photo: Gareth Copley

Scored his first goal of the season last time out with a bullet header.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

Scored his first goal of the season last time out with a bullet header. Photo: Tina Jenner

The centre-back has started the season in solid form.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The centre-back has started the season in solid form. Photo: Tina Jenner

