Chesterfield will be aiming to return to winning ways when they travel to Altrincham this weekend.
The two unbeaten teams clash this Saturday.
The Spireites have won three and drawn one so far, while the Robins have won one and drawn three.
Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up...
1. Harry Tyrer - GK
He won't want his wait for a clean sheet to go on much longer. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Jeff King - RB
Ryheem Sheckleford was forced off at half-time against Oldham Athletic with a tight hamstring. If that's still the case, then King will no doubt come in. With two games in three days this bank holiday weekend, surely we will see King at some point anyway. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Ash Palmer - CB
Scored his first goal of the season last time out with a bullet header. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
The centre-back has started the season in solid form. Photo: Tina Jenner