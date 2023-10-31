1 . Ryan Boot - GK

He made his debut in the last round against Kettering Town, keeping a clean sheet. Harry Tyrer's back injury meant that he kept his place and played the last two league games, recording a shutout against York City. Tyrer is fit again so there is a tough decision to be made. My bet would be that Boot starts again, but Tyrer returns for the Barnet clash. Photo: Tina Jenner