News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Chesterfield host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round on Sunday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round on Sunday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round on Sunday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield predicted line-up for Portsmouth FA Cup tie - with two players set to face their old club

Chesterfield take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round on Sunday (12.15pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:53 GMT

The intriguing tie pits the National League leaders against the League One table-toppers.

The match, which will be broadcast on ITV, is generating plenty of excitement in the town.

The fact that Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs all have Pompey connections adds extra spice to the fixture.

The Spireites named a strong side in the last round, beating Kettering Town 5-0, so let’s take a look at how they could line-up for this one...

He made his debut in the last round against Kettering Town, keeping a clean sheet. Harry Tyrer's back injury meant that he kept his place and played the last two league games, recording a shutout against York City. Tyrer is fit again so there is a tough decision to be made. My bet would be that Boot starts again, but Tyrer returns for the Barnet clash.

1. Ryan Boot - GK

He made his debut in the last round against Kettering Town, keeping a clean sheet. Harry Tyrer's back injury meant that he kept his place and played the last two league games, recording a shutout against York City. Tyrer is fit again so there is a tough decision to be made. My bet would be that Boot starts again, but Tyrer returns for the Barnet clash. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Probably someone you might not want to risk with Barnet just around the corner, but he's so key to this team. Will he play right-back again? Let' see.

2. Liam Mandeville - RB

Probably someone you might not want to risk with Barnet just around the corner, but he's so key to this team. Will he play right-back again? Let' see. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Tyrone Williams played out of his skin at Kidderminster so he certainly won't be 'dropped', but rather 'rested' for Barnet if that is the case. Bringing Palmer in doesn't weaken the defence - there isn't a lot to choose between them, in my opinion.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

Tyrone Williams played out of his skin at Kidderminster so he certainly won't be 'dropped', but rather 'rested' for Barnet if that is the case. Bringing Palmer in doesn't weaken the defence - there isn't a lot to choose between them, in my opinion. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The skipper was given a rare rest in the last round, but you'd think Chesterfield will need their captain for this one.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The skipper was given a rare rest in the last round, but you'd think Chesterfield will need their captain for this one. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireitesPortsmouthNational LeagueLeague OneITVTom NaylorPaul Cook