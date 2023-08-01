Chesterfield’s players have not got long to impress manager Paul Cook before he makes his first team selection of the new season.
The Spireites welcome Dorking Wanderers to the SMH Group Stadium on the opening day of the campaign on Saturday.
There are probably not too many places up for grabs but it’s worth analysing who could make the starting XI and who might be on the bench.
Here's our predicted line-up...
1. Harry Tyrer - GK
The Everton loanee has impressed during pre-season and his performances suggest he will win Town a lot of points this season. Fellow keeper Ryan Boot is still on trial, but even if he does sign before Saturday, Tyrer will start. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Jeff King - RB
Minutes in pre-season have been shared equally between him and Ryheem Sheckleford, which has left people wondering whether the latter might start. But King's attacking output at this level is unmatched and you would back him to cause havoc against a Dorking side who have not kept a clean sheet in their six friendlies. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Tyrone Williams - CB
Williams has come back after summer in great shape and has put in some strong displays in the friendlies. And with Ash Palmer having missed a few weeks with a calf strain, although he is back in training now, Williams is probably in a better physical state to start on Saturday. He will have Palmer breathing down his neck so he will have to work hard to keep the shirt long-term. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
The skipper didn't miss a minute last season and there's no reason to believe he wouldn't start this weekend. He looks like a player determined to put that play-off final defeat to bed and to taste success this time around. Photo: Catherine Ivill