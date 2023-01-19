Chesterfield predicted line-up for massive National League clash against Notts County

Chesterfield host league leaders Notts County on Saturday (5.20pm KO).
The Spireites are fourth and 13 points behind the Magpies but they do have four games in hand.
The excitement is building for the much-anticipated fixture in front of the TV cameras so let’s take a look at how Town could line-up for this one...
1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK
Fitzsimons did not start against West Brom in midweek but if he is recalled to the starting line-up then he will face one of his old clubs.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jeff King - RB
He will be keen to put his mistake on Tuesday night behind him and get back to his best.
Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Ash Palmer - CB
The centre-back has been solid since his arrival from Stockport County. He didn't play the two games against West Brom but you sense he was being kept fresh for this one.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
Like King, the skipper will also be aiming to bounce back after an under-par display at The Hawthorns. He has still played every minute of every league game this season.
Photo: Catherine Ivill