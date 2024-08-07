4 . Chey Dunkley - CB

It looks like it will be a centre-back partnership of Naylor and Dunkley while captain Jamie Grimes recovers from a thigh problem. Danny Webb said this game will probably come too soon for the skipper but he's back running now so you never know. However, there's no point risking him just for one match. If he does make a surprise return, expect Naylor to move back into midfield. Dunkley has already shown how dominant he can be in the air and he always seems to be in the right position for blocks, interceptions and clearances. Photo: Tina Jenner