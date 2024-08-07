The Spireites are back at this level for the first time in six years and the excitement is building, with a bumper crowd expected.
Let’s take a look at how they could line-up...
1. Ryan Boot - GK
Boot was second choice behind Harry Tyrer last term but he has impressed during pre-season and grabbed his opportunity by the scruff of the neck. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville - RB
Many might back Devan Tanton or Vontae Daley-Campbell to start at right-back but I'm going to take a punt and say that Mandeville will continue to fill this role, just like he has in pre-season, for this particular fixture. I'd expect either of the new signings to come in once they've had more training time but Mandeville can be trusted and has shown he can be a good weapon from deep. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor - CB
Last season's Player of the Year scored 14 goals from midfield so dropping him into centre-back might have raised some eyebrows at the beginning but it's a position he knows well from his early career and he's excelled there in pre-season. When Chesterfield have been in possession they've rolled into a back three, with Naylor scooting across to the right, and that's allowed Mandeville to bomb on. Naylor's two wonderful assists against Derby County showed he's another one who could influence a game from deep. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Chey Dunkley - CB
It looks like it will be a centre-back partnership of Naylor and Dunkley while captain Jamie Grimes recovers from a thigh problem. Danny Webb said this game will probably come too soon for the skipper but he's back running now so you never know. However, there's no point risking him just for one match. If he does make a surprise return, expect Naylor to move back into midfield. Dunkley has already shown how dominant he can be in the air and he always seems to be in the right position for blocks, interceptions and clearances. Photo: Tina Jenner
