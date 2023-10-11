News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield host Kettering Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.Chesterfield host Kettering Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Chesterfield predicted line-up for FA Cup clash against Kettering Town

Chesterfield are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on seventh-tier Kettering Town in the fourth qualifying round.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST

Let’s take a look at how the Spireites could line-up:

The summer signing is likely to make his Chesterfield debut. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the National League for several years so they should be in safe hands with him and it gives him his first opportunity to impress.

1. Ryan Boot - GK

The summer signing is likely to make his Chesterfield debut. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the National League for several years so they should be in safe hands with him and it gives him his first opportunity to impress. Photo: Tina Jenner

The right-back missed 10 games with a hamstring injury before being included in the matchday squad for the first time last Saturday. This cup tie seems the perfect chance for him to get some minutes under his belt.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB

The right-back missed 10 games with a hamstring injury before being included in the matchday squad for the first time last Saturday. This cup tie seems the perfect chance for him to get some minutes under his belt. Photo: Tina Jenner

Missed out against Boreham Wood due to illness so if he has recovered then it's an opportunity to get back into his stride.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

Missed out against Boreham Wood due to illness so if he has recovered then it's an opportunity to get back into his stride. Photo: Tina Jenner

The skipper played every league and FA Cup game last season and he hasn't missed a minute again. It would not be a huge surprise if he didn't start and he was rested.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The skipper played every league and FA Cup game last season and he hasn't missed a minute again. It would not be a huge surprise if he didn't start and he was rested. Photo: Tina Jenner

