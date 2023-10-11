Chesterfield are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on seventh-tier Kettering Town in the fourth qualifying round.
Let’s take a look at how the Spireites could line-up:
1. Ryan Boot - GK
The summer signing is likely to make his Chesterfield debut. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the National League for several years so they should be in safe hands with him and it gives him his first opportunity to impress. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB
The right-back missed 10 games with a hamstring injury before being included in the matchday squad for the first time last Saturday. This cup tie seems the perfect chance for him to get some minutes under his belt. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer - CB
Missed out against Boreham Wood due to illness so if he has recovered then it's an opportunity to get back into his stride. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
The skipper played every league and FA Cup game last season and he hasn't missed a minute again. It would not be a huge surprise if he didn't start and he was rested. Photo: Tina Jenner