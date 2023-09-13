News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield take on Ebbsfleet United on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield take on Ebbsfleet United on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield take on Ebbsfleet United on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield predicted line-up for Ebbsfleet United clash

Chesterfield will be aiming to secure their fourth straight win when they visit newly-promoted Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST

The Spireites are second in the table, behind leaders Barnet only on goal difference.

The Fleet, meanwhile, have settled well into life back in the National League and are seventh.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up...

His place in the team has come under a bit of scrutiny but I still rate him and think he has done a lot more good than bad.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

His place in the team has come under a bit of scrutiny but I still rate him and think he has done a lot more good than bad. Photo: Tina Jenner

He was left out of the squad completely last weekend and Mandeville played right-back but I don't think that's a long-term solution.

2. Jeff King - RB

He was left out of the squad completely last weekend and Mandeville played right-back but I don't think that's a long-term solution. Photo: Tina Jenner

He came back into the side against the Daggers, replacing Palmer, so you'd think that would remain the case again.

3. Tyrone Williams - CB

He came back into the side against the Daggers, replacing Palmer, so you'd think that would remain the case again. Photo: Gareth Copley

The centre-back was a rock against Dagenham.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The centre-back was a rock against Dagenham. Photo: Tin Jenner

