Chesterfield predicted line-up for Ebbsfleet United clash
Chesterfield will be aiming to secure their fourth straight win when they visit newly-promoted Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST
The Spireites are second in the table, behind leaders Barnet only on goal difference.
The Fleet, meanwhile, have settled well into life back in the National League and are seventh.
Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up...
