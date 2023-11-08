News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield face second-placed Barnet on Saturday. Picture: GettyChesterfield face second-placed Barnet on Saturday. Picture: Getty
Chesterfield face second-placed Barnet on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Chesterfield predicted line-up as National League title rivals Barnet visit Derbyshire

Title rivals Chesterfield and Barnet clash at the SMH Group Stadium on Satuday (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:31 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 10:02 GMT

The Spireites are top of the table, two points ahead of the Bees with a game in hand, so a win this weekend would give them a nice cushion. But victory for the visitors would send them into first place. The much-anticipated fixture is heading for a sell-out so be sure to secure your seat sooner rather than later.

Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up for this one...

The young stopper returned to the starting line-up against Portsmouth after recovering from a back injury and he kept a clean sheet.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

The young stopper returned to the starting line-up against Portsmouth after recovering from a back injury and he kept a clean sheet. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Celebrated his new contract with a stunning showing against Pompey and bagging his 10th assist of the season.

2. Liam Mandeville - RB

Celebrated his new contract with a stunning showing against Pompey and bagging his 10th assist of the season. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Tyrone Williams is set for a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury but Palmer came in last weekend and put in a heroic display. It was one of, if not the best, performances from him in a Town shirt.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

Tyrone Williams is set for a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury but Palmer came in last weekend and put in a heroic display. It was one of, if not the best, performances from him in a Town shirt. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
The captain did not miss a minute of league action last season and he has continued that record into this term.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The captain did not miss a minute of league action last season and he has continued that record into this term. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldNational LeagueSpireitesBees