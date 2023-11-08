Chesterfield predicted line-up as National League title rivals Barnet visit Derbyshire
Title rivals Chesterfield and Barnet clash at the SMH Group Stadium on Satuday (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:31 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 10:02 GMT
The Spireites are top of the table, two points ahead of the Bees with a game in hand, so a win this weekend would give them a nice cushion. But victory for the visitors would send them into first place. The much-anticipated fixture is heading for a sell-out so be sure to secure your seat sooner rather than later.
Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up for this one...
