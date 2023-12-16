Chesterfield’s players were praised for their ‘grit’ and ‘determination’ in their ‘fantastic’ 1-0 win against Hartlepool United.

Armando Dobra scored the winner on five minutes, his deflected volley finding its way into the bottom corner.

Hartlepool missed a couple of good chances in the first-half, but they hardly threatened after the break as Town took the points home from Victoria Park.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “1-0 is a fantastic result from a really hard-working set of players. It was a tough win. It was great to get that early goal because it gave us something to defend. The gaffer just said that sometimes these are the most pleasing results. It wasn’t so pretty on the eye. To be successful we need to get over speedbumps - that could be injuries, refereeing decisions and today it was conditions. It was windy and the pitch gaveway.”

On the performance, he continued: “What was really pleasing today was the non defensive-minded players really showing a defensive mindset whether that be from open plays or set-plays. We didn’t allow them to load the box. Our two centre-halves were immense today. We have got a lot of clean sheets now and our goals against column is not looking bad. In the last 10-15 minutes we showed a lot of grit and determination.”

The victory keeps the Blues eight points clear at the top of the table, but there’s no chance of any complacency creeping in.

Webb said: “Eight points clear nearly at the halfway mark is an extraordinary effort from the boys. The gaffer is very keen to keep all our feet on the ground. He shows a lot of respect to the opposition whether we win, lose or draw and that will continue to happen.”

Dobra’s strike turned out to be the winner and it came after Liam Mandeville’s corner was only partially cleared.

Webb said: “We made that point to Dobs today of making that run towards the front and then veering out, not only to create space at the front post, but to hopefully be unmarked in an area, which he was.”

Chesterfield had chances to double their lead in the second-half and appeared to have a goal from Tom Naylor incorrectly ruled out.

“It clearly came off their head for the offside goal from a corner,” Webb said. “Other things that were given shouldn’t have been. It should balance out over a season that is why I don’t complain too much.”

There were almost 1,000 Town supporters packed into the away end and Webb said everyone is ‘grateful’ for their support.

He added: “We clapped them at the end, a few fistbumps, but we play things down, we are not there yet. When teams get results against us there are massive celebrations and banging on dressing room doors, but the gaffer is very anti us doing that sort of behaviour.”