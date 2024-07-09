Chesterfield players train in local boxing gym as pre-season training continues
In what is a tradition under manager Paul Cook, the squad headed down to Spire Boxing Academy in Whittington Moor where they were made to sweat by trainer Robbie Sivyer.
Press-ups, sit-ups, star jumps, crunches, mountain climbers and some work on the pads were all on the agenda as the lads were made to work incredibly hard in what was a very enjoyable workout.
Robbie posted on Facebook: “Great to be working with Chesterfield FC again this season. Two brilliant sessions this afternoon, great to see the lads put the graft in.”
As well as the boxing, the Spireites have had a training camp in Spain and done some timed runs around Holmebrook Valley Country Park.
They kicked-off pre-season with a 0-0 draw against Matlock Town last weekend and they host Premier League Nottingham Forest this Saturday.
