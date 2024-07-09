Chesterfield players train in local boxing gym as pre-season training continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield’s players swapped their football boots for boxing gloves as they continue their preparations for the new season.

In what is a tradition under manager Paul Cook, the squad headed down to Spire Boxing Academy in Whittington Moor where they were made to sweat by trainer Robbie Sivyer.

Press-ups, sit-ups, star jumps, crunches, mountain climbers and some work on the pads were all on the agenda as the lads were made to work incredibly hard in what was a very enjoyable workout.

Robbie posted on Facebook: “Great to be working with Chesterfield FC again this season. Two brilliant sessions this afternoon, great to see the lads put the graft in.”

The Spireites at Spire Boxing Academy.

As well as the boxing, the Spireites have had a training camp in Spain and done some timed runs around Holmebrook Valley Country Park.