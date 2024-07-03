Chesterfield players put through paces in local park
In what is a bit of a tradition under Paul Cook, the squad have been doing timed runs around Holmebrook Valley Country Park as they step up their fitness.
The players were put into small groups and their efforts were timed by coaches Gary Roberts, Danny Webb, Paddy Byrne and Kieron Dyer.
Cook’s pre-season training is known to be extremely tough, with many players past and present saying they have never been fitter, and there is no doubt it played a big part in Chesterfield's promotion last year, with plenty of late goals and comebacks. Lots of opposition managers also commented on how the Spireites would come on strong in the last 15 minutes of games.
Boxing is also likely to feature at some point, with the lads usually taken to Spire Boxing Academy in Whittington Moor.
After a week training in Spain, the players are now back on home soil as they prepare to take on Matlock Town in their first pre-season outing on Saturday. The match is now a 2pm kick-off so as not to clash with England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland at 5pm.
Fans could get a first glimpse of new signings Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden, Tim Akinola, Kane Drummond and Lewis Gordon this weekend.
A couple of unfamiliar faces have been pictured in training so supporters could expect to see one or two trialists involved as well.
Matlock are now managed by former Spireites boss Nicky Law, but another ex-Town, Scott Boden, has just departed to join Retford.
