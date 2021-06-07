Jak McCourt pictured after the full-time whistle at Meadow Lane. Image: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites squad sank to their knees and had their head in their hands when the full-time whistle was blown at Meadow Lane.

It was a cruel and gut-wrenching way to end the season after an incredible effort to finish in the top seven.

Town left everything out on the pitch but the footballing gods were not shining down on them in Nottinghamshire.

Once the dust had settled slightly, some of the squad members took to social media to express their disappointment.

Laurence Maguire: “Yesterday was tough. We did everything we could to try and win the game but we fell short. Time to rest up and get ready for next year when hopefully we can get all the fans back in the Technique.”

Jak McCourt: “Devastated about yesterday’s game, was a tough one to take, but we will come back next season stronger and hopefully have all the fans back in there to back us, gutted we couldn’t do it for the fans.”

Manny Oyeleke: “Still gutted about the loss yesterday, we worked so hard and gave it everything but it wasn’t enough. We go again next season now. Thanks for all the support and can’t wait to have you back in the stadium all next season hopefully.”

Alex Whittle: “Yesterday was a tough one to take & gutted .. but we go again next season and hopefully with the fans back.”

Tom Denton: “Gutting for our season to end like that! Lads given it there all to come from where we were is a credit to the whole club! And great to be welcomed back to the ground by around 50 or so Spireites!”

And following on from his post-match comments, manager James Rowe added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support this season. We deserved more today but we can only control the controllables. The players left it all out there but it wasn’t meant to be.