Chesterfield players and fans react to play-off disappointment against Solihull Moors

Town suffered a 3-1 defeat to Solihull Moors on Sunday in the semi-final.

Here’s what some of the players have said online:

Scott Loach: “Gutted! Not a nice way to end the season, but really enjoyed my season and proud to have played 49 games. Fantastic support every single week and an unbelievable set of lads! Time for a break to recharge now. Best of luck to Solihull and Grimsby next week also.”

Tom Whelan pictured in action against Solihull Moors.

Tom Whelan: “Gutted about today. Chesterfield fans thank you.”

Jeff King: “Guttering! Thankyou for all the support you have given us all season, we stick together.”

Tom Denton: “Not our day today! Chesterfield fans thanks for the support all season, best about.”

Laurence Maguire: “We will be back.”

And here’s how the fans have been reacting:

@WallySpire: “Didn’t turn out how we wanted it to but thanks to each and every player for their commitment, and memories this season. I’ll always remember the Kellerman Salford goal, Tshimanga’s last minute Grimsby winner, Chelsea away and that great night at the Shay. Regroup.”

@mattlockrhodes: “That’s it then. Truly bizarre season. The one constant has been the supporters who have been unbelievable this season turning up in huge numbers. Same again next year. Plenty of work for Mr Cook to do this summer.”

@spireitelviv: “It was an eventful season. Hopefully, the next one will be our last in this league. Time to recharge our batteries. Have a great summer Spireites! We will be stronger.”

@ryanw147: “A disappointing end to an eventful season, but I don't really think there was too much expectation of us being successful in these play-offs. Let's hope for better things next season under Cookie.”