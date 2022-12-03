With the game edging towards a goalless draw, substitute Rob Harker pounced from close-range to snatch the points for the hosts at The Shay.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Spireites player ratings from the game...

Ross Fitzsimons 5

Did not have anything to do but probably should have done better for the winning goal as he failed to hold Warburton’s free-kick and Harker scored the rebound.

Jeff King 5

Started brightly with some threatening passes and crosses and linked-up with Mandeville but he was quiet after that and made a needless foul on the edge of the box which led to the winning goal.

Tyrone Williams 6

Didn’t do much wrong but was not massively tested either. Mopped up well at the back when Spence tried to break clear in the first-half.

Jamie Grimes 6

Had a decent battle with Dieseruvwe throughout. Should have done better with a header from King’s corner in the second-half but it was easily saved.

Bailey Clements 6

A steady outing. Kept things simple in possession and was untroubled defensively. Perhaps could have seen more from him in an attacking sense.

Mike Jones 8

Chesterfield’s best player by some distance. He did his job expertly but he was let down by those around him. He won his individual battle and was my man of the match.

Liam Mandeville 6

Saw glimpses of ability but not enough of it. Linked-up well with King in the early stages. Didn’t get on the ball enough. Had a late chance but did not connect properly when well-placed in the box.

Darren Oldaker 6

Saw a lot of the ball and tried to make things happen but not much came off for him. Went close with a curling free-kick early in the second-half but it went just wide. Final ball let him down at times.

Tom Whelan 5

A bit passive compared to his front-foot, aggressive performances recently. Didn’t do enough in possession. Had a half chance in the second-half but a heavy touch let him down. Subbed off.

Armando Dobra 5

He wasn’t given any space to work in and he was crowded out. Gave the ball away cheaply at times and that led to dangerous counters. Subbed off.

Joe Quigley 7

No goals but he gave a good account of himself with his hold-up play. Had two or three ‘nearly’ moments in the first 45 minutes but they were half chances. Put the ball in the net in the second-half but the offside flag had long gone up. Showed plenty of fight and spirit. Subbed off.

Tim Akinola 7

Brought some energy and brightness to the midfield after replacing Whelan.

Kabongo Tshimanga 5

Failed to make an impact and barely touched the ball after replacing Quigley.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A

