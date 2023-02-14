Dobra went down on the edge of the Aldershot box in the first-half after a challenge by Haji Mnoga, the same player who was criticised for his part in Kabongo Tshimanga’s serious injury last season when he was at Weymouth.

The incident angered captain Jamie Grimes, who ran half the length of the pitch to make his point to referee James Durkin, which resulted in a booking for the defender.

Thankfully, Dobra was able to continue.

Danny Webb.

Webb said “We had a few iffy decisions, I think Dobs is lucky not to get his ankle broken by someone who did it to Kabs last year but the ref let it go and we have got to overcome those things on nights like tonight where not everything has gone for us, if you know what I am trying to say.

“Everyone tells me he (Mnoga) is a great lad. I certainly don’t know him personally. He might be a great lad.

“I am just a little disappointed when referees are aware of some of the faults or some of the things that are said about our players. Some maybe don’t do their research on the opposition players sometimes.

“We came away unscathed and that is certainly not the reason why we did not win the game tonight.”

It was a flat first-half performance by Chesterfield, who trailed 1-0 at half-time, but they improved after the break and had chances to win it.

“It stops the rot of four straight defeats but make no mistake we were coming here to win,” Webb said.

“When we went a goal down obviously it was a big kick in the gut because it meant we had to come from behind again against a team who would now sit behind the ball.

“Are we happy with the point? We are not in there high-fiving but it has stopped a bad run of results.

“There were some missed chances, Ross (Fitzsimons) made a good save, but overall we dominated.

“We are not jubilant with the point but we will take it.”

The hosts went ahead following a counter-attack on 20 minutes, the type of goal Town have been conceding all season.

But Webb said: “If that ball from Mandy into Shecks comes off and we score from it we would be saying what a great move.”

Paul McCallum’s first goal for the club one minute into the second-half earned the Blues a point.