Chesterfield play-off heartache makes Andy Dallas 'hungry' for success at new club Barnsley
Since the end of last season, Spireites fans have been wondering whether Dallas would be returning to the club on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell saw him score eight goals in 14 appearances, including a penalty at Wembley in the final.
Throughout the summer Town fans have been tagging him in tweets and many were convinced they saw him in a pair of blue swimming shorts on grainy video footage from the training camp in Portugal. It wasn’t him.
Chesterfield did indeed make him an attractive offer, but the the 23-year-old held his nerve and has now got himself a move to League One Barnsley on a three-year deal.
Just like the Blues, the Oakwell club also lost a play-off final last season, losing to Sheffield Wednesday.
On joining the Reds, Dallas said: "I'm buzzing to finally be in the door and to get to work straight away.
"I have no doubt Barnsley is the right place to be, it's an exciting time to be joining this massive club.
"I also share the heartbreak of a late play-off defeat which makes me hungrier than ever to put it right this season and take this club forward."
Khaled El-Ahmad, Barnsley chief executive officer, said they fought off competition from several EFL clubs for Dallas’ signature.
“We look forward to seeing him begin working with the coaching staff and we wish him the best of luck during his time at Oakwell,” he added.