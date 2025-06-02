Chesterfield planning pre-season friendly in Spain - fans can attend

Chesterfield are heading to Spain during pre-season.

Chesterfield fans are set to get the chance to watch the Spireites in sunny Spain next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues’ season may have only ended a couple of weeks ago but the wheels are in motion with plotting the pre-season campaign ahead of the next League Two marathon, which gets underway slightly earlier this year, on August 2.

Town have already got one fixture in the calendar, with the popular annual outing at neighbours Matlock Town taking place on Saturday, July 5. Tickets are available to buy online and they are selling fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other friendlies are yet to be announced but club chiefs have teased supporters with news of a pre-season training camp which will include a game fans can attend ‘near Malaga’ on Tuesday, July 15. People have been hoping for something a bit different this year and it looks like they are going to get their wish with further details to be released in the coming days.

The squad have gone to Portugal in for the last couple of years for pre-season training but they have not played any matches so the upcoming trip will provide supporters with a rare chance to watch their team abroad.

On the club’s in-house We Are Sailing podcast, director Ashley Kirk, said: “We have got a trip, four or five days away, in the south of Spain and the team will be playing a friendly I think on Tuesday, July 15. So as soon as we get confirmation we will put it out because if anyone wants a week away to watch the lads train and have a game it might be a nice opportunity to do that. It will be near Malaga on the 15th.”