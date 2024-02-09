Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites are running away with the title and are as good as promoted despite it only being the start of February.

They are on track to achieve more than 100 points and score 100 goals and they could beat all sorts of records for the division.

“I think if you said at this point of the season we would be that amount of points clear we would have been happy,” Danny Webb told the DT.

Chesterfield are 22 points clear at the top of the National League.

"I think we all believed we had gone up a gear as a team this season, knowing that there would be a few little hiccups along the way, but at the moment that has been kept to a minimum with three defeats which is a great return and not so many draws.

"The challenge now is to keep winning and keep enhancing that gap between us and the rest. Twenty-two points is a cracking difference but it means nothing now if we take our foot off the gas.”

Like most Town supporters, Webb has to pinch himself when he sees the league table.

He said: "It is one of them when you are watching Sky Sports News and when the National League table comes up you pause it for a second and go ‘that’s not bad.’ You are still working out the permutations, us as staff are looking at fixtures and who we have got to come, not because we are looking at where we could win the league or anything, but we are doing it as if we were one point clear.

"The approach now is the same now as if it was really, really tight at the top. That shows how grounded everyone is and if we were to get promoted then it will be a fantastic feeling and a wonderful party, but in the meantime everyone is focused, everyone is grounded, I include the supporters in that. We are all off the same page, no one is getting carried away, and that has to continue.”