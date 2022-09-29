The right-back left the Magpies in the summer and joined Town on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old is yet to make a single appearance and has only been included in one matchday squad so far.

But ‘Shecks’ is set to be handed his debut this weekend because Jeff King is suspended after collecting five yellow cards this season.

Ryheem Sheckleford is set to make his Chesterfield debut on Saturday.

"Shecks has been waiting patiently for a sniff of getting near the team,” first-team coach Gary Roberts told the DT on Thursday.

"He is a really good player, his attitude has been tremendous since the day he walked through the door.

"Kingy has done ever so well, his numbers for goals and assists has been terrific so the chance Shecks has got has probably come from Kingy being a little ill disciplined with some tackles and a couple of other things which we have spoken to him about.

"You never know when you are going to get your chance and we firmly believe in Shecks.

"It is Shecks’ time to shine, it is his chance, he has waited for it, he is ready for it, he has trained well, he has got his head down and done his extras, he works on his game. He is another great kid to work with.

"It has come for a great time for him, your first game for your new club against your old club.”

Maidenhead are yet to score or pick up a point away from home this season but they always pose a tough challenge for the Blues.

Teams will always try and get any little advantage they can and Sheckleford has been letting his new club know what to expect from his former employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has still got friends there, he speaks well of the place,” Roberts added.

"He has let us know that it won’t be an easy task, these lads will come with confidence and make it really tough.

"He is a fit boy, he has played a couple of games behind closed doors and he is ready for his chance.

"He will be excited to make his debut in front of a good crowd.”