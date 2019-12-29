Chesterfield 'part company' with head of recruitment

Chesterfield FC have ‘parted company’ with head of recruitment and chief scout Charlie Williamson.

Williamson was appointed in the role on June 11 and so leaves after just six months in the position.

Chesterfield’s player recruitment has been criticised this season with Town positioned third bottom of the National League and three points from safety.

The 57-year-old made 62 appearances for the Spireites during a two-year spell in the 1980s.

Sheffield-born defender Williamson began his career at Sheffield Wednesday and had spells on loan at Lincoln City and Southend United before joining the Spireites in 1985.

A club statement this evening read: “Chesterfield have today parted company with head of recruitment/chief scout Charlie Williamson.

“The club would like to thank Charlie for his contribution since arriving at the Proact Stadium in June and wish him all the best for the future.”