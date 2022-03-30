The Town pair are set to feature against Wales C for an international challenge match at Caernarfon Town’s Oval stadium (7pm KO).

It will be the first England C fixture for three years because of the pandemic.

The squad is normally made up of under-23s but a decision was made to make it open age this time.

Scott Loach is in the England C squad for Wednesday night's game against Wales C.

Loach and Mandeville have been training with the non-league Lions, managed by former Barnet boss Paul Fairclough, this week in preparation for the game.

Loach, 33, who has got 15 clean sheets this season in the league, has represented England at under-21 level and was called-up to the full senior squad in 2010 and 2012 but was never capped.

Mandeville, 25, was called-up two years ago for the same fixture, as was Kabongo Tshimanga, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Another Spireite, Laurence Maguire, was included in a 20-man contingency squad for tonight’s fixture in case of any drop-outs but was not needed.

The last encounter between the two teams in 2019 finished 2-2, while England C won 2018’s clash 3-2.

"The last two encounters between the two sides have provided plenty of entertainment and a platform for the players to progress their careers, so we’re looking forward to what should be an exciting game for all involved,” Fairclough said.

Coach Mick Payne told the Mirror: "It’s a terrific honour for them as they’ll get an England cap and an England shirt which can be framed up. It’s a real opportunity for people to see what non-league football can produce because there’s lots of players with good ability and the potential to go onto even bigger and better things."

After this evening, Loach and Mandeville will then return to Derbyshire as Chesterfield get ready to host Grimsby in the National League on Saturday.