Dobra has been out for one month with an ankle problem, while Clarke missed last weekend’s trip to Maidstone United with a knee issue.

Both injuries are not serious but if they do miss out against Maidenhead they could be involved against Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night.

"Dobs is nor far away,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said at Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

Armando Dobra is nearing a return to action. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"He has been on the training ground a little bit.

"He has had all of his scan results back and they are all good.

"He is a really big player for us and he is desperate to get back on the pitch and get amongst the lads. He is a big part of the group.

"He could have a chance (for Saturday). I don’t think he would be right to start but possibly, with a little bit of luck, we could have him for the weekend. If not, the next game or the weekend after.”

Like Dobra, Clarke will also be assessed in the coming days.

"If he doesn’t make Saturday he won’t be far away,” Roberts explained.

"He took a nasty tackle in our last home game.

"He tried to get through it at Yeovil but he was not quite right.

"We have just kept him out a little bit because of his history.

"It is nothing serious and we will hopefully have Jack back very soon.”

One thing is for certain and that is if either player is not quite ready then the Spireites will not be taking a gamble on them.

Roberts added: "You can’t risk losing these lads for three or four months. If it takes an extra week then so be it.

"The lads in the team are doing really well. We are not rushing these lads saying we desperately need you back. We could lose them for months which would be criminal by us. An extra week would be beneficial for all of the lads who have got knocks.