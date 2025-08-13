Spireites.

Spireites owner Phil Kirk is receiving palliative care following ‘unsuccessful treatment’ for his inoperable cancer, the club has announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much-loved Phil, 58, who is the majority owner with his brother Ashley, was diagnosed with inoperable cancer earlier this year. They first invested in the club three years ago and they transformed its fortunes on and off the pitch, taking them from the National League to being one of the favourites for promotion to League One this season.

The Spireites said in a statement: “Chesterfield Football Club owner Phil Kirk has been undergoing treatment for cancer in recent months. Sadly, despite the best efforts of his medical team, the treatment has not been successful. Phil is now entering a period of palliative care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club say that Phil and his family ‘remain deeply committed to the ongoing support of the club and its community’ and that the club will ‘continue to operate as normal.’

"We are united in ensuring Phil’s vision and values remain at the heart of everything we do,” the statement read. “We kindly ask that the privacy of Phil and his family is respected during this difficult time. In accordance with their wishes, neither they nor the club will be making any further comment on this matter.

“Our thoughts are with Phil, his family, and all those who hold him dear.”