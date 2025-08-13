Chesterfield owner receiving palliative care after 'unsuccessful' cancer treatment
Much-loved Phil, 58, who is the majority owner with his brother Ashley, was diagnosed with inoperable cancer earlier this year. They first invested in the club three years ago and they transformed its fortunes on and off the pitch, taking them from the National League to being one of the favourites for promotion to League One this season.
The Spireites said in a statement: “Chesterfield Football Club owner Phil Kirk has been undergoing treatment for cancer in recent months. Sadly, despite the best efforts of his medical team, the treatment has not been successful. Phil is now entering a period of palliative care.”
The club say that Phil and his family ‘remain deeply committed to the ongoing support of the club and its community’ and that the club will ‘continue to operate as normal.’
"We are united in ensuring Phil’s vision and values remain at the heart of everything we do,” the statement read. “We kindly ask that the privacy of Phil and his family is respected during this difficult time. In accordance with their wishes, neither they nor the club will be making any further comment on this matter.
“Our thoughts are with Phil, his family, and all those who hold him dear.”