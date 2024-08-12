Chesterfield outgoings latest as August transfer deadline approaches
Clubs in League Two are allowed a squad of 22, but that does not include goalkeepers or players under the age of 21. The deadline to submit lists to the league is after the transfer deadline on August 30 at 11pm. As it stands, the Spireites have 23 players. Teams can have more than 22 players, but that would mean some would not be allowed to be registered so they wouldn’t be able to play.
“There have been some private conversations with the manager and certain players about their future,” Danny Webb said. “Not in a negative way, but he likes to keep lads in the loop about what he is thinking about, and explain why they are not playing at certain times as opposed to just picking the team and not talking to anyone.
"Some of those conversations may entail you might have to look elsewhere, some of those conversations may entail ‘keep going, you are near the team.’”
The likes of Branden Horton and Bailey Hobson were not included in the squad against Swindon Town on Friday night.
He added: "We won’t disclose who is what. But we have got to put a squad to the league in a few weeks so, by the law of averages, you can’t name everyone in that squad. To be fair to those lads, they will be told that they can go and play football elsewhere.”
