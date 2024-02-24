Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites are winless in three but are 20 points clear at the top with 12 games remaining.

Webb said: “The league table looks fantastic but that doesn’t mean we ignore all the things we could have done better today. We have not won in three and it seems like a disaster but it certainly isn’t.

Chesterfield drew 2-2 against Rochdale. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“We were 2-1 against Ebbsfleet, 3-2 up at Bromley and 2-0 up today so we are disappointed with that. It is the third game we have been in the lead and let it slip.

“We have taken two points from our last three games, it is certainly not a wobble, but we want to finish this season strongly and get as many wins as possible.

“We have conceded eight goals in the last three games so whether we are 20 points clear or 20 points adrift at the bottom of the league we want to address that.

“This is a team that has worked so hard to get that gap at the top but this race is far from won.

“To get promotion, we have got to make sure we don’t get nudged off course by a few iffy results.”

On the overall performance, Webb said: “One point is better than none but at 2-0 up we are disappointed to let that lead slip.

“I thought we were the better team but that is me with my Chesterfield hat on.

“I thought we actually played our best football at 2-2.

“Harry Tyrer made a couple of good saves at 0-0.

“At 2-0 you felt there was only going to be one team that was going to win. We would have liked to have been more aggressive out of possession so as not to let Rochdale get back in the game.”

Chesterfield are back in action on Tuesday night and hope to have James Berry back for the trip south.