Chesterfield 'not finished' in the transfer market as squad rebuild continues

The Spireites have brought in 10 new additions this summer.

Town are in need of another goalkeeper with Lucas Covolan the only one on the books currently.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Altrincham centre-back Toby Mullarkey in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spireites manager Paul Cook.

When asked about the possibility of more incomings, Cook said: “I think you will very rarely get a manager who says ‘that’s us finished.’

"I think when I look at the squad, does it need some help? Yes. Have we got some deficiencies? Yes. Can we solve those problems today? Let’s wait and see.”

The rebuild has included players from both the Football League and National League, with all but one of the new boys in their 20s.

And Cook says they have all settled in ‘terrificly well’ so far.

He explained: “When you bring in new lads the first quality they give you all the time is enthusiasm because they just want to get better. We have brought quite a few different players in now, the little friendship groups have developed in the squad now which is great to see, but the biggest factor of all is that they have got to be behind each other. During the season we will all have many highs and lows. I think the most important thing is that we show a real resilience about ourselves when the lows come and show how strong our character is to bounce back.”

Chesterfield complete their pre-season schedule with a trip to National League North side Boston United this Friday (7pm kick-off).

"It will be a really tough fixture against good opposition,” Cook added.

"It will be a really tough game for us to come through unscathed.