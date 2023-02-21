Chesterfield need to 'turn it around quickly' after winless run extends to seven

That is according to Spireites coach Danny Webb, who was speaking after a 1-1 draw against Wealdstone on Tuesday night.

The result means Town have gone seven games without a win, drawing the last three, leaving them fourth in the table.

“It is a tough time for everyone at the minute,” Webb said.

Danny Webb.

“That is seven without a win which is so far away from where we were when we were flying and everyone is aware of that. It is like a goalscorer who goes weeks and weeks without scoring, you just want one to go in off his bum or his knee.

“We need to get a win quickly. The teams around us are doing okay. The manager has just said to the players in there that we need a big win on Saturday.

“It is a tough time but what you can’t do is go eight or nine games without a win. We are aiming for that third place and you are almost waving goodbye to that slowly but I am sure that won’t be the case.”

On the performance, Webb said it was ‘okay’.

“There were a lot of wasted opportunities,” he explained.

“The first-half was not good enough. The second-half was alright, it was an improvement.

“The possession was good and the work-rate was good but it is about scoring goals and we need to turn that around quickly.

“We know what we have got to do, there is no point talking about it, we have got to go and do it.”

Armando Dobra came off the bench to score the equaliser on the hour-mark and Webb revealed he started among the substitutes to give him a rest.