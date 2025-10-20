Lee Bonis in action. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Our Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe reflects on Chesterfield’s 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a game which probably left both sides with a feeling of ‘what if.’ From a Spireites perspective, they conceded a goal from a corner which is not like them at all. And, although they recovered admirably to get level before half-time with a superb team goal, they didn’t really kick-on in the second-half. There was plenty of possession and territory but they did not force Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch into many saves.

As for the Coasters, they looked a much-improved outfit from the one that was brushed aside 3-0 in this fixture at the end of last season. They had more physicality and aggression about them and posed more of a threat. They were big, powerful and had some good individual players, with on-loan Manchester United man Ethan Ennis, 20, catching the eye. For all the Blues’ possession, the visitors actually had the best chance to win it but, for the second week running, goalkeeper Zach Hemming came to the rescue with a result-deciding save from Will Davies. If they were being greedy, I think both managers could have made a decent case for ‘deserving’ to win so I think a point was about right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main topic I wanted to get into this column is strikers. Chesterfield are just now providing enough service for theirs at the moment. I really believe Lee Bonis will score goals but he is feeding off scraps. I don’t think they have worked out how to get the best out of him yet. Where are the first-time crosses into the box? Where are the through-balls down the sides of the centre-backs? He looks like a striker who plays on the shoulder of defenders and he wants balls in behind and into the box. I think the return of James Berry and Dylan Duffy could help him. On Saturday, Berry looked to be trying to seek him out whenever he got on the ball, while Bonis would have been watching from the bench wishing he was still on the pitch as he saw Duffy deliver quality ball after quality ball into the area.

It’s not just a Bonis thing either. While Bonis has only got two goals and one assist, Will Grigg has one goal and two assists, albeit in fewer appearances. Ex-players alway say that strikers don’t need to worry as long as they are getting chances because the goals will come. Well, Chesterfield’s can’t even say that at the minute. The Spireites are the third highest scorers in the division and, as has been discussed in previous weeks, it is the goals against column that needs improving. But, when you look back at promotion teams over the years, they all have at least one striker who has 15-20 goals. It is not the main concern right now but it does need addressing.